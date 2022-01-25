 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
RTÉ News name Sean Whelan as Washington Correspondent

RTE News
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
20 hours ago
RTÉ News has appointed Sean Whelan as Washington correspondent. The role was previously held by Brian O’Donovan, who has recently been appointed as work and technology correspondent for RTÉ News.

Sean has held the role of London correspondent at RTÉ News for the last three years, extensively reporting on Brexit, the pandemic and UK politics. Prior to this he was economics correspondent for almost nine years.

As Washington correspondent he will be responsible for reporting across RTÉ News’ television, radio and digital platforms on all aspects of life in the United States.

