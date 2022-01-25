RTÉ News name Sean Whelan as Washington Correspondent

RTÉ News has appointed Sean Whelan as Washington correspondent. The role was previously held by Brian O’Donovan, who has recently been appointed as work and technology correspondent for RTÉ News.

Sean has held the role of London correspondent at RTÉ News for the last three years, extensively reporting on Brexit, the pandemic and UK politics. Prior to this he was economics correspondent for almost nine years.

As Washington correspondent he will be responsible for reporting across RTÉ News’ television, radio and digital platforms on all aspects of life in the United States.