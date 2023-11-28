Marc O’Driscoll joins Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1
RTÉ Radio 1 has appointed Marc O’Driscoll as a reporter on Morning Ireland. Marc, previously a broadcast journalist for LMFM, will be covering news and current affairs.
Recent news related to LMFM, Morning Ireland or RTÉ Radio 1
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Marc O'Driscoll
-
LMFM
9 contacts
-
Morning Ireland
23 contacts
-
RTÉ Radio 1
31 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story