News / Consumer

Ellie Hutchings named Junior Features Writer at GoodtoKnow

GoodtoKnow
By Siergiej Miloczkin
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Future plc has appointed Ellie Hutchings as a junior features writer at GoodtoKnow, where she covers news, well-being and health, as well as family, money and food. Prior to this, Ellie was a features writer at What’s On Magazine.

