Ellie Hutchings named Junior Features Writer at GoodtoKnow
Future plc has appointed Ellie Hutchings as a junior features writer at GoodtoKnow, where she covers news, well-being and health, as well as family, money and food. Prior to this, Ellie was a features writer at What’s On Magazine.
Recent news related to GoodtoKnow or What's On Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ellie Hutchings
-
GoodtoKnow
16 contacts
-
What's On Magazine
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story