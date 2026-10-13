Erin Knight joins House & Garden
House & Garden has appointed Erin Knight as style assistant.
Erin will be supporting the style director and wider editorial team in planning, preparing and executing editorial shoots as well as researching and sourcing products, props, interiors and visual references.
Recent news related to House & Garden
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Erin Knight
-
House & Garden
18 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story