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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Kate Goodacre

Freelance Update
By Sarah Acheampong
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Digital Spy’s managing editor Kate Goodacre has left the title to go freelance.

Kate is available for subbing, production and writing commissions, focusing on entertainment, television, film, music, theatre and the arts. They also occasionally cover shopping/sales content including home technology and can be contacted via email at kate_goodacre@icloud.com.

Digital Spy Kate Goodacre

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