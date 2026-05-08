Freelance update: Kate Goodacre
Digital Spy’s managing editor Kate Goodacre has left the title to go freelance.
Kate is available for subbing, production and writing commissions, focusing on entertainment, television, film, music, theatre and the arts. They also occasionally cover shopping/sales content including home technology and can be contacted via email at kate_goodacre@icloud.com.
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