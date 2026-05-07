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News / Consumer

Sarah-Louise Robertson to join Digital Spy as Editor

Digital Spy
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has appointed Sarah-Louise Robertson as editor of Digital Spy, starting 11 May. She will be responsible for leading editorial output, with a focus on expanding reach, deepening audience engagement and driving growth across social and video platforms.

Sarah-Louise was previously associate diary editor at The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline and has also worked across the Sunday Mirror, Metro.co.uk and OK!.

Digital Spy MailOnline Metro.o.uk OK! Sunday Mirror

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