Sarah-Louise Robertson to join Digital Spy as Editor
Hearst UK has appointed Sarah-Louise Robertson as editor of Digital Spy, starting 11 May. She will be responsible for leading editorial output, with a focus on expanding reach, deepening audience engagement and driving growth across social and video platforms.
Sarah-Louise was previously associate diary editor at The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline and has also worked across the Sunday Mirror, Metro.co.uk and OK!.
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