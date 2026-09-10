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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Natalie Theodosi

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Monocle‘s fashion director Natalie Theodosi has left her role to go freelance. She is available for freelance commissions and can be contacted via her personal email.

Natalie will continue to contribute to Monocle and has also taken on a part-time role as fashion editor-at-large at sister publication Konfekt, where she will commission and write fashion features.

Konfekt Monocle Natalie Theodosi

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