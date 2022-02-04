David Hodari joins Monocle as business editor
Monocle has appointed David Hodari as business editor.
David will be editing, commissioning and writing about business and was previously a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. He can be found tweeting @davidhodari.
