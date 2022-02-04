 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

David Hodari joins Monocle as business editor

Monocle
By Andrew Strutt
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Monocle has appointed David Hodari as business editor.

David will be editing, commissioning and writing about business and was previously a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. He can be found tweeting @davidhodari.

David Hodari Dow Jones Newswires Monocle The Wall Street Journal

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • David Hodari
  • Dow Jones Newswires (UK)
    56 contacts
  • Monocle
    20 contacts
  • The Wall Street Journal (UK)
    142 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login