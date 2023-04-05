Freelance update: Thomas Stichbury
Metro‘s showbiz editor Thomas Stichbury has left the title to go freelance.
Tom writes news and features articles and would like to receive contributions on entertainment, music, tv, celebrities, culture, LGBTQ+ and events.
He can be contacted via tomstichbury@gmail.com.
Recent news related to Metro
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Thomas Stichbury
-
Metro
85 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story