Georgia Revell lands reporter role at the Bournemouth Daily Echo
The Bournemouth Daily Echo has hired Georgia Revell as a reporter.
Georgia will be covering local and community news from Bournemouth and the surrounding area and can be found tweeting @GRevellEcho.
