Hamish Bailey joins Bournemouth Daily Echo
Newsquest has appointed Hamish Bailey as a trainee reporter at Bournemouth Daily Echo, where he covers regional breaking news. Hamish has previously served as marketing director at Red Hat Productions, a student-run non-profit film production company linked to the University of Bristol, and has also undertaken motorsport work for Autosport and Motorsport Magazine.
