News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Hamish Bailey joins Bournemouth Daily Echo

Bournemouth Daily Echo
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Newsquest has appointed Hamish Bailey as a trainee reporter at Bournemouth Daily Echo, where he covers regional breaking news. Hamish has previously served as marketing director at Red Hat Productions, a student-run non-profit film production company linked to the University of Bristol, and has also undertaken motorsport work for Autosport and Motorsport Magazine.

Bournemouth Daily Echo Hamish Bailey Newsquest

