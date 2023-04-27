James Johnson named editor at Bournemouth Daily Echo
The Bournemouth Daily Echo has appointed James Johnson as editor. James joins from Reach plc where he worked as regional content editor for PlymouthLive, CornwallLive and DevonLive since November 2021. James will report into regional group editor Diarmuid MacDonagh.
Recent news related to Bournemouth Daily Echo, CornwallLive, DevonLive.com or PlymouthLive
Recent news related to James Johnson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
James Johnson
-
Bournemouth Daily Echo
15 contacts
-
CornwallLive
17 contacts
-
DevonLive.com
22 contacts
-
PlymouthLive
20 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story