James Johnson named editor at Bournemouth Daily Echo

Bournemouth Daily Echo
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
The Bournemouth Daily Echo has appointed James Johnson as editor. James joins from Reach plc where he worked as regional content editor for PlymouthLive, CornwallLive and DevonLive since November 2021. James will report into regional group editor Diarmuid MacDonagh.

