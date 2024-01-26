 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Zhara Simpson moves to BBC South West

By Sarah Acheampong
15 hours ago
BBC South West has appointed Zhara Simpson as a journalist. She was previously a community reporter at DevonLive and will be covering news across Devon, Cornwall, Guernsey and Jersey.

Zhara can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ZharaSimpson.

