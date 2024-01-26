Zhara Simpson moves to BBC South West
BBC South West has appointed Zhara Simpson as a journalist. She was previously a community reporter at DevonLive and will be covering news across Devon, Cornwall, Guernsey and Jersey.
Zhara can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ZharaSimpson.
