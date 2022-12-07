 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Ed Oldfield joins Tindle Newspapers group as Editor of two titles

Tindle Newspapers Ltd.
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 hours ago
Tindle Newspapers Group has appointed Ed Oldfield as editor of the Wellington Weekly News and West Somerset Free Press. He is now responsible for print and digital news across both titles.

He was previously agenda editor for Reach Plc in the South West, working on Devon Live, Cornwall Live and Plymouth Live.

Cornwall Live Devon Live Ed Oldfield Plymouth Live Wellington Weekly News West Somerset Free Press

