Ed Oldfield joins Tindle Newspapers group as Editor of two titles
Tindle Newspapers Group has appointed Ed Oldfield as editor of the Wellington Weekly News and West Somerset Free Press. He is now responsible for print and digital news across both titles.
He was previously agenda editor for Reach Plc in the South West, working on Devon Live, Cornwall Live and Plymouth Live.
