News / National and Regional Press

Edward Church joins Nursing Times from Cornwall Live

Nursing Times
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
Nursing Times has appointed Edward Church as senior reporter. [MOC’s first name] will be covering anything relating to nurses across the world; from their concerns as workers to innovations and breaking news about the profession.

Edward joined on 11 April from his senior reporter role at Cornwall Live.

 

