Edward Church joins Nursing Times from Cornwall Live
Nursing Times has appointed Edward Church as senior reporter. [MOC’s first name] will be covering anything relating to nurses across the world; from their concerns as workers to innovations and breaking news about the profession.
Edward joined on 11 April from his senior reporter role at Cornwall Live.
