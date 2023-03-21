Megan Ford joins Nursing in Practice and The Pharmacist
Cogora has appointed Megan Ford as news editor, working across Nursing in Practice and The Pharmacist. Megan was previously senior reporter at Nursing Times where she has worked since 2018. She can be found tweeting @Megan_Ford97.
