News / Trade

Megan Ford joins Nursing in Practice and The Pharmacist

Cogora
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Cogora has appointed Megan Ford as news editor, working across Nursing in Practice and The Pharmacist. Megan was previously senior reporter at Nursing Times where she has worked since 2018. She can be found tweeting @Megan_Ford97.

Megan Ford Nursing in Practice The Pharmacist

