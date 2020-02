Reach Plc will launch three additional Live sites in the South West.

DevonLive will launch TorbayLive and ExeterLive, dedicated sections of the DevonLive brand along with a daily email briefing. CornwallLive will also launch a dedicated section in TruroLive which will have a daily email newsletter.

The team for TorbayLive and ExeterLive will be made up of two reporters and one content editor while two community reporters will cover TruroLive. These are yet to be confirmed.