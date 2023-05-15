 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Zhara Simpson named community reporter at DevonLive

devonlive
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

DevonLive has appointed Zhara Simpson as community reporter. Zhara was previously a reporter for Reach plc’s South West network newsroom and prior to this worked as a reporter at PlymouthLive. She will be covering stories and issues from underrepresented communities and can be found tweeting @ZharaSimpson.

DevonLive Zhara Simpson

