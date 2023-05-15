Zhara Simpson named community reporter at DevonLive
DevonLive has appointed Zhara Simpson as community reporter. Zhara was previously a reporter for Reach plc’s South West network newsroom and prior to this worked as a reporter at PlymouthLive. She will be covering stories and issues from underrepresented communities and can be found tweeting @ZharaSimpson.
