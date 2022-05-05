Ami Wyllie joins Clear Sky Publishing as Content Executive
Clear Sky Publishing has appointed Ami Wyllie as content executive, reporting for the North Devon Gazette and The Moorlander. She will also take the lead on Clear Sky’s recently launched paper and news site, the Mid Devon Weekly. Prior to this, Ami was a reporter for DevonLive.com.
Recent news related to DevonLive.com, Mid Devon Weekly, Mid Devon Weekly Online, North Devon Gazette or The Moorlander
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ami Wyllie
-
DevonLive.com
25 contacts
-
Mid Devon Weekly
2 contacts
-
Mid Devon Weekly Online
2 contacts
-
North Devon Gazette
3 contacts
-
The Moorlander
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story