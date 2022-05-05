 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Ami Wyllie joins Clear Sky Publishing as Content Executive

Clear Sky Publishing
By Siergiej Miloczkin
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Clear Sky Publishing has appointed Ami Wyllie as content executive, reporting for the North Devon Gazette and The Moorlander. She will also take the lead on Clear Sky’s recently launched paper and news site, the Mid Devon Weekly. Prior to this, Ami was a reporter for DevonLive.com.

 

