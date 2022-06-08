Greg Johnson leaves Reach PLC to join GAMURS Group

Reach PLC‘s head of insights and planning Greg Johnson has left his role. He will go on to join GAMURS Group, an international esports gaming tech and entertainment publishing group, as vice president of content for Europe on 20 June.

Greg previously worked as editor-in-chief at football.london from their launch in 2017 before becoming head of regional sport in 2020. He later took on the wider remit as head of insights and planning for sport across both national and regional Reach PLC titles. He can be found tweeting @gregianjohnson.