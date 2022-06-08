 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Greg Johnson leaves Reach PLC to join GAMURS Group

Reach plc
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach PLC‘s head of insights and planning Greg Johnson has left his role. He will go on to join GAMURS Group, an international esports gaming tech and entertainment publishing group, as vice president of content for Europe on 20 June.

Greg previously worked as editor-in-chief at football.london from their launch in 2017 before becoming head of regional sport in 2020. He later took on the wider remit as head of insights and planning for sport across both national and regional Reach PLC titles. He can be found tweeting @gregianjohnson.

football.london Greg Johnson Reach plc

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • football.london
    14 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login