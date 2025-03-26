Hannah Woodger appointed Editor at Tall Buildings Magazine

Tall Buildings Media, part of the Radar Media Group, has appointed Hannah Woodger as editor of its publication, Tall Buildings Magazine, and website.

Hannah was previously editor of Public Sector Build Journal at Red Hut Media, and prior to that also worked as editor of the publisher’s flagship title, Future Constructor & Architect.

Hannah will be instrumental in the launch of Tall Buildings Magazine’s new-look magazine due to be issued in May. To share your tall buildings news with Hannah, you can email hannah.woodger@radar-media.co.uk.