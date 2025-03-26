 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hannah Woodger appointed Editor at Tall Buildings Magazine

By Christina Pirilla
12 hours ago
Tall Buildings Media, part of the Radar Media Group, has appointed Hannah Woodger as editor of its publication, Tall Buildings Magazine, and website.

Hannah was previously editor of Public Sector Build Journal at Red Hut Media, and prior to that also worked as editor of the publisher’s flagship title, Future Constructor & Architect.

Hannah will be instrumental in the launch of Tall Buildings Magazine’s new-look magazine due to be issued in May. To share your tall buildings news with Hannah, you can email hannah.woodger@radar-media.co.uk.

Future Constructor & Architect Hannah Woodger Public Sector Build Journal Radar Media Group Red Hut Media Tall Buildings Magazine Tall Buildings Media

