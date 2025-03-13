 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

The re-launch of PSBJ and fc&a

By Siergiej Miloczkin
21 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Public Sector Build Journal (PSBJ) and fc&a (Future Constructor & Architect) are transitioning to a digital format under its new publisher BP Media. Both titles’ websites cover the industry resources in building, architecture & design in commercial and public sectors, and will be available by the end of March 2025.

The outlets will feature in-depth trade articles, thought leadership pieces and sponsored content opportunities. Sam Ball remains the publisher and is open for public sector construction & architecture product news and reviews.

