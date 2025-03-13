The re-launch of PSBJ and fc&a
Public Sector Build Journal (PSBJ) and fc&a (Future Constructor & Architect) are transitioning to a digital format under its new publisher BP Media. Both titles’ websites cover the industry resources in building, architecture & design in commercial and public sectors, and will be available by the end of March 2025.
The outlets will feature in-depth trade articles, thought leadership pieces and sponsored content opportunities. Sam Ball remains the publisher and is open for public sector construction & architecture product news and reviews.
