Haymarket Media Group acquires Marketing Week and Creative Review

By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
Haymarket Media Group has acquired Marketing Week and Creative Review from Centaur Media plc. The deal also includes Marketing Week’s event brand, Festival of Marketing. All three brands will sit within Haymarket’s Business Media division alongside CampaignPerformance Marketing WorldPRWeek and its newly launched sister title, In.Comms.

