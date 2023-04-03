Josh Stephenson joins Marketing Week from Metro
Marketing Week has appointed Josh Stephenson as features editor on a fixed-term contract to cover Charlotte Rogers who is on leave.
Josh is interested in hearing from PRs who represent brands, both large and small, who wish to speak about their marketing strategy.
He joins the team after four years at Metro where he was deputy TV editor.
Recent news related to Marketing Week or Metro
Recent news related to Charlotte Rogers or Josh Stephenson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Charlotte Rogers
-
Josh Stephenson
-
Marketing Week
10 contacts
-
Metro
85 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story