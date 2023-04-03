 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Josh Stephenson joins Marketing Week from Metro

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
Marketing Week has appointed Josh Stephenson as features editor on a fixed-term contract to cover Charlotte Rogers who is on leave.

Josh is interested in hearing from PRs who represent brands, both large and small, who wish to speak about their marketing strategy.

He joins the team after four years at Metro where he was deputy TV editor.

