MailOnline and Metro Appoint Lydia Wheatley As Senior Commerce Writer
Lydia Wheatley has been appointed as senior commerce writer at MailOnline and Metro publications for Mail Metro Media.
Lydia covers beauty, skincare, fashion and lifestyle shopping articles.
Recent news related to MailOnline or Metro
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lydia Wheatley
-
MailOnline
264 contacts
-
Metro
117 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story