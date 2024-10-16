 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

MailOnline and Metro Appoint Lydia Wheatley As Senior Commerce Writer

By Christina Pirilla
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Lydia Wheatley has been appointed as senior commerce writer at MailOnline and Metro publications for Mail Metro Media.

Lydia covers beauty, skincare, fashion and lifestyle shopping articles.

Lydia Wheatley Mail Metro Media MailOnline Metro

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lydia Wheatley
  • MailOnline
    264 contacts
  • Metro
    117 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login