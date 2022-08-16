 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
HYPEBEAST appoints Andrea Sacal as Associate Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
HYPEBEAST has appointed Andrea Sacal as associate editor to focus on covering fashion, footwear and lifestyle content in the UK.

Andrea joins from her online editor role at Supreme Leaks News, and has also previously served as assistant features editor at 10 Magazine.

 

Andrea Sacal Hypebeast

