HYPEBEAST appoints Andrea Sacal as Associate Editor
HYPEBEAST has appointed Andrea Sacal as associate editor to focus on covering fashion, footwear and lifestyle content in the UK.
Andrea joins from her online editor role at Supreme Leaks News, and has also previously served as assistant features editor at 10 Magazine.
