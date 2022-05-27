Tayler Willson makes the move to Highsnobiety
Highsnobiety has appointed Tayler Willson as style writer to be based out of the London office. He would like to receive suitable footwear and apparel releases, as well as stories/opportunities around lifestyle and culture.
Tayler joins from his associate editor role at HYPEBEAST, and has also previously served as digital fashion editor at Mixmag.
