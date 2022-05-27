 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tayler Willson makes the move to Highsnobiety

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 hours ago
Highsnobiety has appointed Tayler Willson as style writer to be based out of the London office. He would like to receive suitable footwear and apparel releases, as well as stories/opportunities around lifestyle and culture.

Tayler joins from his associate editor role at HYPEBEAST, and has also previously served as digital fashion editor at Mixmag.

 

