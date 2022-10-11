Jacob Davey joins HYPEBEAST from VERSUS
HYPEBEAST has appointed Jacob Davey as managing editor, EMEA. Jacob is responsible for overseeing direction and growth of UK vertical, with particular focus on UK culture – with sneakers, streetwear, luxury fashion, menswear, music, sport (primarily football), design, art and more.
Jacob joins from his culture editor role at VERSUS, and has also previously served as features editor & writer.
