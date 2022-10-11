 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Jacob Davey joins HYPEBEAST from VERSUS

hypebeast
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

HYPEBEAST has appointed Jacob Davey as managing editor, EMEA. Jacob is responsible for overseeing direction and growth of UK vertical, with particular focus on UK culture – with sneakers, streetwear, luxury fashion, menswear, music, sport (primarily football), design, art and more.

Jacob joins from his culture editor role at VERSUS, and has also previously served as features editor & writer.

 

Hypebeast Jacob Davey VERSUS

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jacob Davey
  • HYPEBEAST
    8 contacts
  • VERSUS
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login