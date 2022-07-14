Ismail Mulla to take on comment editor role at The Yorkshire Post
The Yorkshire Post has appointed Ismail Mulla as comment editor. Ismail has worked as a business reporter at the title for eight years, joining the paper in 2014 as part of an internship scheme. Ismail takes on the role from former opinion editor Tom Richmond who sadly passed away earlier this year.
Recent news related to The Yorkshire Post
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ismail Mulla
-
The Yorkshire Post
47 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story