News / National and Regional Press

Ismail Mulla to take on comment editor role at The Yorkshire Post

The Yorkshire Post
By Amy Wilson
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Yorkshire Post has appointed Ismail Mulla as comment editor. Ismail has worked as a business reporter at the title for eight years, joining the paper in 2014 as part of an internship scheme. Ismail takes on the role from former opinion editor Tom Richmond who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Ismail Mulla The Yorkshire Post

