The Guardian appoints John Collingridge to head of business

By Tahmina Mannan
50 mins ago
The Guardian

The Guardian has appointed John Collingridge to the role of head of business, commencing later this month (April).

John started out as a trainee reporter at the Hull Daily Mail in 2005; then became city reporter at the Yorkshire Post and then city reporter at the Press Association. He joined the Sunday Times in 2013 as industry correspondent and became deputy business editor in 2018.

John succeeds Julia Finch, who served as the Guardian’s head of business for over ten years, as well as a reporter, editor, head of department and duty editor of the paper.

