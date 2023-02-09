James Agyepong-Parsons joins The ENDS Report
The ENDS Report has appointed James Agyepong-Parsons as a presenter and producer. James will be presenting The ENDS Report’s bi-weekly podcast and working as a producer on their specialist documentaries with a focus on environmental affairs.
James will begin his role next week.
