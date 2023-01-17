 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tess Colley becomes the Features Editor for The ENDS Report

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
The ENDS Report has appointed Tess Colley as features editor. She will be commissioning features on UK environmental policy, and leads news coverage for the nature, biodiversity and development beats.

Tess previously served as senior reporter on the magazine and website.

