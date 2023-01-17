Tess Colley becomes the Features Editor for The ENDS Report
The ENDS Report has appointed Tess Colley as features editor. She will be commissioning features on UK environmental policy, and leads news coverage for the nature, biodiversity and development beats.
Tess previously served as senior reporter on the magazine and website.
Recent news related to The ENDS Report
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Tess Colley
-
The ENDS Report
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story