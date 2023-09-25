James Bovill is now senior reporter at BBC Midlands
BBC has appointed James Bovill as senior reporter in the Midlands, working across TV, radio and online.
James was previously a broadcast journalist at BBC Midlands Today, and can be found tweeting @james_bovill.
