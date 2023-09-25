 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

James Bovill is now senior reporter at BBC Midlands

BBC-News-Midlands
By Martina Losi
3 hours ago
BBC has appointed James Bovill as senior reporter in the Midlands, working across TV, radio and online.

James was previously a broadcast journalist at BBC Midlands Today, and can be found tweeting @james_bovill.

