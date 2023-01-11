Role change for James Gray at The i paper
DMG Media has promoted James Gray to sports news correspondent at The i paper. Prior to this, he was a senior sports journalist at the publication. James covers off-field matters in a wide range of sports, from football, F1 and rugby to tennis, boxing and cricket, as well as covering the major tennis events and Olympic Games around the world.
