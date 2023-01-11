 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Role change for James Gray at The i paper

i paper
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

DMG Media has promoted James Gray to sports news correspondent at The i paper. Prior to this, he was a senior sports journalist at the publication. James covers off-field matters in a wide range of sports, from football, F1 and rugby to tennis, boxing and cricket, as well as covering the major tennis events and Olympic Games around the world.

DMG Media James Gray The i paper

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • James Gray
  • The i paper
    143 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login