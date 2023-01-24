Jessica Frank-Keyes to join City A.M. from LondonWorld
City A.M. has appointed Jessica Frank-Keyes as a political reporter, starting 6 February. Jessica, currently a senior reporter at LondonWorld, will be based in Westminster and City Hall. She can be found tweeting @JessicaFKeyes.
