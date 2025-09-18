Martin Kimber joins City AM from Sky News
City AM has appointed Martin Kimber as head of video and audio. He will lead City AM’s Studio output, from news shorts and interviews to mini-docs and podcasts. Martin was previously business producer at Sky News where he worked for five years.
Recent news related to City A.M. or Sky News
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Martin Kimber
-
City A.M.
28 contacts
-
Sky News
235 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story