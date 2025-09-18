 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Martin Kimber joins City AM from Sky News

By Amy Wilson
9 hours ago
City AM has appointed Martin Kimber as head of video and audio. He will lead City AM’s Studio output, from news shorts and interviews to mini-docs and podcasts. Martin was previously business producer at Sky News where he worked for five years.

