Jessie Williams joins the foreign news desk at The i paper
The i paper has appointed Jessie Williams as a freelance foreign news reporter. She is doing some semi-regular freelance shifts at The i paper on the foreign news desk, as well as carrying on with other separate freelance commissions.
