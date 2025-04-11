 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Joseph Murray joins the Irish Independent

Irish Independent
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Irish Independent has appointed Joseph Murray as digital journalist. Joseph will be covering news from the regions of Galway and Clare.

Joseph joins from his content producer role at iRadio, and has also previously served as a journalist/social & digital for Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM iRadio Irish Independent Joseph Murray

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Joseph Murray
  • Galway Bay FM
    11 contacts
  • iRadio
    4 contacts
  • Irish Independent
    113 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login