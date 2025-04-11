Joseph Murray joins the Irish Independent
Irish Independent has appointed Joseph Murray as digital journalist. Joseph will be covering news from the regions of Galway and Clare.
Joseph joins from his content producer role at iRadio, and has also previously served as a journalist/social & digital for Galway Bay FM.
Recent news related to Galway Bay FM, iRadio or Irish Independent
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Joseph Murray
-
Galway Bay FM
11 contacts
-
iRadio
4 contacts
-
Irish Independent
113 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story