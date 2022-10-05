Kalpana Fitzpatrick joins MoneyWeek as senior digital editor
MoneyWeek has appointed Kalpana Fitzpatrick as senior digital editor. Kalpana was previously editor at The Money Edit and her contact details remain the same. She can be found tweeting @KalpanaFitz.
