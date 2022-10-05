 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Kalpana Fitzpatrick joins MoneyWeek as senior digital editor

MoneyWeek
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

MoneyWeek has appointed Kalpana Fitzpatrick as senior digital editor. Kalpana was previously editor at The Money Edit and her contact details remain the same. She can be found tweeting @KalpanaFitz.

