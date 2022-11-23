Merryn Somerset Webb joins Bloomberg

Merryn Somerset Webb has now started her role at Bloomberg as senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

Merryn was appointed to the role in October and has left her previous role as editor-in-chief of MoneyWeek, as well as her contributing editor position at Financial Times. For her Bloomberg Opinion role she will write a weekly column on investment and personal finance, and will also host a podcast called Merryn Talks Money, launching December 9th as part of Bloomberg’s Wealth content expansion for UK audiences later this year.

Merryn can be followed on Twitter @MerrynSW.