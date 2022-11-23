 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Merryn Somerset Webb joins Bloomberg

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Merryn Somerset Webb has now started her role at Bloomberg as senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

Merryn was appointed to the role in October and has left her previous role as editor-in-chief of MoneyWeek, as well as her contributing editor position at Financial Times. For her Bloomberg Opinion role she will write a weekly column on investment and personal finance, and will also host a podcast called Merryn Talks Money, launching December 9th as part of Bloomberg’s Wealth content expansion for UK audiences later this year.

Merryn can be followed on Twitter @MerrynSW.

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Merryn Somerset Webb
  • Merryn Talks Money (Podcast)
  • Bloomberg Opinion
    34 contacts
  • Bloomberg UK
    429 contacts
  • Financial Times
    462 contacts
  • MoneyWeek
    12 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login