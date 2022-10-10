 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kelly Foran named North of England reporter at ITV News

By Sarah Acheampong
18 hours ago
ITV News has appointed Kelly Foran as North of England reporter. Kelly previously served as the social affairs correspondent at BBC North West Tonight and will be covering news stories across northern England.

She can be found tweeting @kellyforan.

