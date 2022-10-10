Kelly Foran named North of England reporter at ITV News
ITV News has appointed Kelly Foran as North of England reporter. Kelly previously served as the social affairs correspondent at BBC North West Tonight and will be covering news stories across northern England.
She can be found tweeting @kellyforan.
