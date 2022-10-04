 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Kirsten Robertson promoted to Senior Reporter at Metro

Metro
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

DMG Media has promoted Kirsten Robertson to the position of a senior reporter at Metro. Prior to this, she was a journalist at the publication. Kirsten covers UK and world breaking news and current affairs, including politics, crime, society and real-life stories.

DMG Media Kirsten Robertson Metro Metro.co.uk

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kirsten Robertson
  • Metro
    86 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login