Kirsten Robertson promoted to Senior Reporter at Metro
DMG Media has promoted Kirsten Robertson to the position of a senior reporter at Metro. Prior to this, she was a journalist at the publication. Kirsten covers UK and world breaking news and current affairs, including politics, crime, society and real-life stories.
