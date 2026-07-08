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News / Consumer

Kirsty Tyler named head of content – publishing at Saga

Saga
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Saga has promoted Kirsty Tyler to head of content – publishing. Previously deputy editor of Saga Magazine, Kirsty will be working with the editorial director to oversee the content on all Saga Publishing platforms across print and online.

Kirsty Tyler Saga

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