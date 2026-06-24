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News / Consumer

Ellie O’Mahoney joins Saga Magazine

SAGA
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Saga has appointed Ellie O’Mahoney as senior content editor. She will be working across the title and its platforms, including magazine, social, online, podcast, and app. Saga covers everything from health to gardening, culture, celebrity interviews, beauty, shopping, lifestyle, travel and general interest features for the over 50s.

Ellie was previously deputy editor at Fabulous magazine.

Ellie O'Mahoney Fabulous Saga

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