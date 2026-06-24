Ellie O’Mahoney joins Saga Magazine
Saga has appointed Ellie O’Mahoney as senior content editor. She will be working across the title and its platforms, including magazine, social, online, podcast, and app. Saga covers everything from health to gardening, culture, celebrity interviews, beauty, shopping, lifestyle, travel and general interest features for the over 50s.
Ellie was previously deputy editor at Fabulous magazine.
Recent news related to Fabulous (The Sun on Sunday) or Saga
Recent news related to Ellie O'Mahoney
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ellie O'Mahoney
-
Fabulous (The Sun on Sunday)
38 contacts
-
Saga
13 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story