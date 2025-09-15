Lara Grayson joins The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine
News UK has appointed Lara Grayson as a senior fashion content creator at Fabulous magazine. Prior to this, she was a freelance fashion stylist.
Lara will be responsible for producing and overseeing fashion content across digital and social platforms as well as developing and delivering commercial fashion opportunities, including brand partnerships, sponsorships, and creative collaborations. She is interested in hearing about fashion news and events.
