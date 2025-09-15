 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lara Grayson joins The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine

Fabulous
By Siergiej Miloczkin
17 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Lara Grayson as a senior fashion content creator at Fabulous magazine. Prior to this, she was a freelance fashion stylist.

Lara will be responsible for producing and overseeing fashion content across digital and social platforms as well as developing and delivering commercial fashion opportunities, including brand partnerships, sponsorships, and creative collaborations. She is interested in hearing about fashion news and events.

Fabulous (The Sun on Sunday) Lara Grayson News UK

