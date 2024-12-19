Rhiannon Oliver joins The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine
News UK has appointed Rhiannon Oliver as a digital reporter at Fabulous (The Sun on Sunday). She is covering lifestyle and parenting, with a particular interest in beauty, hair and fashion. Prior to this, Rhiannon was the commercial director at Reuters Events Insurance.
