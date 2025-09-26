Abby McHale promoted to Fashion Editor at The Sun’s Fabulous magazine
News UK has appointed Abby McHale as fashion editor at Fabulous, The Sun on Sunday‘s supplement. Prior to this, Abby was a deputy fashion editor at the same publication. She reports on fashion industry and provides commentary on fashion trends.
