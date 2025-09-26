 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Abby McHale promoted to Fashion Editor at The Sun’s Fabulous magazine

By Siergiej Miloczkin
5 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Abby McHale as fashion editor at Fabulous, The Sun on Sunday‘s supplement. Prior to this, Abby was a deputy fashion editor at the same publication. She reports on fashion industry and provides commentary on fashion trends.

