Emily Regan named Fashion Stylist at Fabulous
News UK has appointed Emily Regan as a fashion stylist at Fabulous Magazine, a supplement to The Sun on Sunday. Prior to this, she was a fashion assistant at the publication. Emily covers fashion design, fashion trends, and fashion shoots.
