Emily Regan named Fashion Stylist at Fabulous

Fabulous
By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Emily Regan as a fashion stylist at Fabulous Magazine, a supplement to The Sun on Sunday. Prior to this, she was a fashion assistant at the publication. Emily covers fashion design, fashion trends, and fashion shoots.

Emily Regan Fabulous (The Sun on Sunday) News UK The Sun on Sunday

