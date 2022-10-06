 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Madeleine Cuff moves to New Scientist

By Sarah Acheampong
12 hours ago
The New Scientist has appointed Madeleine Cuff as the environment reporter. Madeleine moves from The i paper where she was an environment correspondent. She will be covering climate change and environmental news.

 

