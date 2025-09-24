 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Matt Discombe promoted at Health Service Journal

Health Service Journal
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Health Service Journal has promoted Matt Discombe to deputy bureau chief. Matt was previously a senior correspondent covering performance, including urgent and emergency care services, as well as the London region.

